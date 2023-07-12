Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram a while back to post images of himself, and Kiara Advani had a 'too hot' reaction to it

In pics: Siddharth Malhotra (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Kiara Advani can’t stop gushing over husband Sidharth Malhotra’s hot avatar x 00:00

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of Bollywood's most popular couples. From their adorable PDA moments to their social media posts, the couple gives huge relationship goals every time. Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram a while back to post images of himself, and Kiara Advani had a 'too hot' reaction to it.

On July 11, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share four images of himself looking dapper. The actor captioned the photos, "Seize the day, be your own Hero (red heart and muscle emojis)." The Shershaah actor chose a wood-coloured tee and cargo pants for the look. He wore them with a leather jacket with green stripes down the arms. Sidharth finished off his appearance with a pair of boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Fans were drawn to Sidharth's wife and actress Kiara Advani's reaction during the sexy photoshoot. The ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ actress responded to her husband's post with heart eyes, fire, hot, and red heart emojis.

As soon as Sidharth dropped the pictures, many of his fans too commented on the post. One wrote, "This user has died due to so much hotness ð¥µ" Another commented, "Teri najaro ne Dil ka Kiya Jo hasr asar ye hua ....ab inh main hi doob kr ho jau fana yhi hai dua â¤ï¸‍ð¥ð." Reacting to Kiara's comment, one fan wrote, "Bhabhi ji (heart eye emoji)." Another one said, "love this jodi so much." A user jokingly asked, “To which God did Kiara pray?” Whereas one fan wrote “Oh my God, these veryyyy wonderful pictures”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a beautiful ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7th 2023.

On the work front, Kiara will appear in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. It was recently claimed that the directors of Jee Le Zaara are considering Kiara after Priyanka Chopra allegedly stepped out of the film. Meanwhile, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani. The film's release date has been pushed back to December 15.

Kiara Advani was last seen in ‘Satya Prem Ki katha’ alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie is doing fairly well at the box office.