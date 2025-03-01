Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to welcome their first child. Amid this an old video of Kiara speaking about wanting two babies has resurfaced

Actress Kiara Advani is expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra. The couple made the announcement on Friday. As the couple shared the happy news, an old video of Kiara talking about wanting babies has surfaced online.

Kiara Advani has always been vocal about her aspirations about motherhood. Back in 2019 while promoting her film Jugjugg Jeeyo, Kiara had jokingly spoken about her reason for wanting to get pregnant. She had said, “I only want to get pregnant so that I can eat whatever I want and let go.”

When asked about whether she would want twins and her preference for a baby girl or boy, Kiara was quick to respond with her genuine wishes.

"I just want two healthy children that God will gift me," she said adding that she would like to have one boy and one girl.

Kiara and Sidharth to become parents soon

In a collaborative post, Kiara and Sidharth shared a picture of them holding baby socks while making the announcement. Sharing the news, they wrote, "The greatest gift of our lives👼Coming soon."

Soon after they made the announcement, they were flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, friends and colleagues from the film industry.

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Love Story

The two became friends and got close while working on the film Shershaah. Their friendship blossomed into love, and eventually, they tied the knot in 2023.

They opted for a grand destination wedding at the Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, where only family members and close friends were present. After taking the saat pheres, Sidharth and Kiara posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony, writing, "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai."

The two looked ethereal on their big day. Kiara wore a mesmerizing pink and gold embellished lehenga set. The gorgeous bridal outfit was paired with an assemblage of jewels and a beautiful yet blingy maang tikka.

On the other hand, Sidharth wore an ivory and gold bandhgala, heavily embroidered, along with a stole and turban. Their outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra, who was also a part of the couple’s wedding festivities.

Their wedding was the talk of the town—courtesy of their wedding video. The couple’s wedding video is what dreams are made of—it is nothing short of a fairytale.