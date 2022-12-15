Kiara Advani receives flowers and personal note from Tabu ahead of 'Govinda Naam Mera' release

Having shared screen on the year's record-breaking blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kiara Advani and Tabu share an extremely adorable equation, based on mutual respect and admiration for each other's work

Kiara Advani

As Kiara Advani's upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera' is all set to release on Friday, December 16, Tabu extended warm wishes to the actor for the film. Inching towards superstardom one step after another, Kiara Advani is enjoying a dream run with back-to-back successes, across mediums.

Having shared screen on the year's record-breaking blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kiara Advani and Tabu share an extremely adorable equation, based on mutual respect and admiration for each other's work. Exhibiting an example of the same yet again, Tabu extended warm wishes to Kiara for 'Govinda Naam Mera', that is releasing on Friday, by sending a bouquet of flowers with a handwritten note.

Also Read: Watch video! Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal on their love for dancing off-screen

After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', Kiara Advani is set to mark a hat-trick this year with 'Govinda Naam Mera'. The trailer and songs of the film have received a roaring response and the audience is already excited to witness Kiara in an all new avatar in the film. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Govinda Naam Mera' also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The film will be released on Disney+Hotstar.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Tie Knot Soon?

As for Tabu, the actress herself has had a very successful year. She shone with her performance in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Drishyam 2'. Both the film did wonders for a sinking Hindi film industry box office this year. Tabu played pivotal roles in both the films.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal