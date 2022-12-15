Breaking News
Watch video! Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal on their love for dancing off-screen

Updated on: 15 December,2022 01:08 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The actors went down memory lane in an interaction with mid-day.com

Watch video! Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal on their love for dancing off-screen

Govinda Naam Mera/Instagram


Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, along with their 'Govinda Naam Mera' director Shashank Khaitan recently caught up for a fun conversation with mid-day.com. Vicky who is known for his intense characters, has flaunted his dance moves in the film, with Kiara joining in!




Speaking about their love for dancing in real life, Vicky said, "Dancing is an integral part of my existence. I'm not trained but I really enjoy it. As a kid I've always been on stage dancing be it annual day or inter-college competitions, somewhere that actor in me blossomed through dance. I'm glad I'm finally getting the opportunity to explore it in a film."


Kiara Advani added, "My love for dancing started at a young age, when I was 4 years old. My mother was always recording us as kids and I used to take her dupatta and dancing. I have a video where I was wearing a ballet outfit and doing Bharatanatyam. In school, my mum enrolled ,me in Bharatanat, am classes which I took for many years. I wanted to do so many things and I used to always crib. Today I thank her because it helped me so much with the actor that I am. I also wanted to be an actor so that I could do Bollywood song and dance. Growing up watching Madhuri Dixit and her fantastic songs I wanted to grow up and do that much before I entered the world of performing arts. This year especially I've had some great songs."

'Govinda Naam Mera' releases on December 16 on Disney+Hotstar.

