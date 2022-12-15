Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero
?entertainment-bollywood-news-article-breakingnews">

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Throwback Thursday Can you guess the name of this CUTE little Dracula

Throwback Thursday: Can you guess the name of this CUTE little Dracula?

Updated on: 15 December,2022 03:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Clue: He is one of the reigning superstars in Bollywood today!

Throwback Thursday: Can you guess the name of this CUTE little Dracula?

Pic Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Official Instagram Account


And… its yet another ‘Thursday’… which means yet another ‘Throwback’ time! This time, as a part of your favourite section ‘Throwback Thursday’, we bring to you the childhood photo of an actor who is one of the reigning superstars in Bollywood today!


Also Read: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh recall watching lions, hippos in circus



Without much ado, let us reveal that the, cute little child, who has been dressed up as a ‘Dracula’ is none other than Bollywood’s ‘bundle of ENERGY’… Ranveer Singh! The actor, quite some time back, had posted this photograph on social media.


Also Read: Pooja Hegde: Interesting facts about the 'Radhe Shyam' actress you may not know

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is super-excited with the release of his much-awaited film ‘Cirkus’. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Pooja Hegde Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and a host of actors. The film is being readied to be released during Christmas this year!

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ranveer singh bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Entertainment Buzz pooja hegde jacqueline fernandez

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK