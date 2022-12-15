Throwback Thursday: Can you guess the name of this CUTE little Dracula?

Clue: He is one of the reigning superstars in Bollywood today!

Pic Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Official Instagram Account

And… its yet another ‘Thursday’… which means yet another ‘Throwback’ time! This time, as a part of your favourite section ‘Throwback Thursday’, we bring to you the childhood photo of an actor who is one of the reigning superstars in Bollywood today!

Without much ado, let us reveal that the, cute little child, who has been dressed up as a ‘Dracula’ is none other than Bollywood’s ‘bundle of ENERGY’… Ranveer Singh! The actor, quite some time back, had posted this photograph on social media.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is super-excited with the release of his much-awaited film ‘Cirkus’. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Pooja Hegde Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and a host of actors. The film is being readied to be released during Christmas this year!