KIFF 2022: Shah Rukh Khan touches Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's feet, fans call it 'K3G reunion'

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks during inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never leaves a chance to win hearts with his humble nature. The inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 (KIFF) was no exception as King Khan displayed his warm personality there as well.

One of the most loved moments of the opening ceremony of KIFF was Shah Rukh greeting megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan by touching their feet. SRK also gave a tight hug to Big B.

A video showcasing the particular moment went viral. The video, which was shared on SRK's fan page Shah Rukh Khan Universe, also shows Rani greeting the veteran actors on stage. Fans became nostalgic seeing SRK, Big B, Jaya Bachchan and Rani together as they're reminded of the actors' iconic film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...'.

"Raichand family reunion," a social media user commented.

"SRK is the best. He respects everyone," another one wrote.

"K3G reunion in the best way," a netizen tweeted.

Released in 2001, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' starred SRK as Jaya Bachchand Amitabh Bachchan's son. The Karan Johar's directorial,which also featured Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, completed 21 years on Wednesday. And interestingly, a day later, SRK, Big B and Jaya Bachchan reunited at KIFF. Rani had a cameo in'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham',which is popularly known as K3G.

Apart from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', SRK and Big B have also worked together in 'Mohabbatein', 'Paheli', 'Veer Zara', 'Bhoothnath Returns' and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' among others.

