Ask anyone who has watched Kill its three best elements. Chances are they will mention Raghav Juyal. The choreographer-actor is winning praise for his portrayal of the angsty Fani. There has been an evident difference since the film’s release, he admits. “Since Kill, the comments on my social media page have changed. Earlier, they would read, ‘You’re a terrific dancer.’ Now, it is, ‘You’re such a fantastic actor!’ I waited for this for years,” says Juyal.

As the antagonist to Lakshya’s protagonist in the action fare, Juyal’s performance might be a revelation for the audience, but the actor was always sure of his capabilities. “I’ve been giving auditions for years. Even before I debuted in films 10 years ago, I used to train [as an actor]. So, my coach and friends have known about my potential. Initially, I enjoyed dancing a lot, then hosting happened. I had shot many [films], and used to be restless that my work wasn’t getting released,” recalls the actor, who was seen in Street Dancer 3D (2020) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023).

If his recent on-screen turn has changed the audience’s perception of him, it has also made many in the industry sit up and take notice. There were some congratulatory calls that he expected, and then those that came out of the blue. “My acting coach, Saurabh Sachdeva, was in tears after watching the film. He said, ‘This is the first time I will take inspiration from you.’ Anurag Kashyap sir messaged me, saying that it was a path-breaking performance. Vicky Kaushal spoke to me for an hour and asked how I did it. He said, ‘You don’t know what you have done.’”