Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Fifty shades darker

Updated on: 02 July,2024 06:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Playing the antagonist in Kill, Raghav says getting into the character’s ruthless psyche was far tougher than the physical prep

A still from Kill

With Kill, director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat has designed a relentless action thriller that plays out over 115 minutes. The physical prep for such a film would naturally be gruelling. But Raghav Juyal, who plays the antagonist to Lakshya’s hero, says the mental preparation for his role was far more challenging than the physical aspect. “Playing Fani was a transformative experience for me. This character is ruthless and menacing, which required me to dig deep into a psychological space I had never explored. The action was intense, but the real challenge was preparing myself mentally for this role’s darkness,” says the actor.


After starting out with dance reality shows, Juyal featured in Street Dancer 3D (2020) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023). Kill, produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, required the actor to move away from light-hearted roles. He shares, “I had to set aside my comedic and light-hearted persona to embody this character. It was crucial to understand Fani’s motivations to portray him convincingly. This role allowed me to grow as an actor.” The action thriller premièred at the Toronto International Film Festival last September. 



