Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal and co-star Shehnaaz Gill have made headlines since dating rumours between the two spread like wildfire post their appearance in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Raghav has recently come out and denied the rumours, citing Shehnaaz's stint in Bigg Boss 13 as the reason for the rumours

Pic Courtesy/ Instagram

Listen to this article Raghav Juyal shuts down dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill x 00:00

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal and co-actor Shehnaaz Gill have been making headlines as rumours of the two dating spread like wildfire. While the rumours did the rounds on social media, Raghav has come out and shut them down.

The actors recently starred in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Since the duo would spend a lot of time together on sets, fans interpreted their friendship as a step further into the dating realm. Raghav cited Shehnaaz's stint in Bigg Boss 13 as one of the reasons for the rumours . He explained, “When you spend almost three to four months shooting for a movie, dosti yaari ho jaati hai. Shehnaaz ki dikkat ye hai ki usne Bigg Boss 13 (she participated in the show in 2019) kiya hai. The audience is invested in their (the participants’) personal life for three months, so it becomes like a drug and they want that drug even after the show ends. I have travelled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama create karna tha. I don’t know what it is! Dukh hota hai, bechari,” reported Hindustan Times.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill: People want to make me miserable now

Talking more about his current dating status, he said “I’m like bhai (referring to Khan), single”. Juyal is currently working on four upcoming movies and a busy schedule has become one of the reasons why the star is not interested in dating currently. “I’m shooting day and night. My focus is on my films. I’m not even able to go back home (Dehradun). Earlier when I used to do TV, I would work for a certain number of months and then go back home. That used to be my lifestyle. Now that I’m doing films and I’m new, there’s a lot to be done. Waqt hi nahin milta. (And) Ladkiyon ko chahiye waqt - ‘Baby ne khana khaya’ - and wo main kar nahin paata. Time hi nahin milta”