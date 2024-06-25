For Raghav, his villain act in the upcoming action film 'Kill', his role marks a "180-degree transformation," which no one saw coming from him

Raghav Juyal

Listen to this article Watch: BTS of Raghav Juyal's transformation into a menacing villain in 'Kill' x 00:00

Actor Raghav Juyal has unveiled a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the highly anticipated hard-core action movie "Kill". The video provides a sneak peek into Raghav’s portrayal of the menacing and unpredictable character, Fani. Raghav who is known for his nice off screen and on screen image, has taken a huge transformation becoming a menacing villain, something not many would have expected from him.

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat has praised Raghav’s performance, describing Fani as a character who brings gore and madness to the entire storyline. "Raghav’s character is undoubtedly excellent. 'Fani' is funny and witty yet cruel, making him an unforgettable presence in the film," said Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Raghav, the role marks a "180-degree transformation," which no one saw coming from him.

"I feel nobody saw this coming from me. It’s such an evil character, which is so far away from what people have seen of me or know me as a person,” Raghav told IANS.

The actor added, “The complete 180-degree transformation is what excited me the most about 'Kill', to deliver something so unexpected. Fani is not your average villain; he is ruthless, menacing to the maximum.”

Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor elaborated on Fani’s impact on the movie, stating, "Because of Raghav's character's unpredictability, a lot of stakes go up. He killed it."

'Kill' promises to be a high-octane, adrenaline-pumping experience for action movie enthusiasts. The film's intense sequences and Raghav’s captivating performance are set to leave audiences on the edge of their seats. The film will hit theaters nationwide on July 5th.

Talking about Raghav, who is fondly called the “King of Slow Motion” for his dance moves, first gained attention with 'Dance India Dance 3' in 2009. He later appeared as a skipper in 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2' and 'Dance Ke Superkids'.

In 2016, he participated in the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7', which was hosted by actor Arjun Kapoor.

Raghav made his film debut with 'Sonali Cable' in 2014 and has since featured in movies such as 'ABCD 2', 'Nawabzaade', 'Street Dancer 3D', 'Bahut Hua Samman', and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.