Shashwat Sachdev: This film will evoke extreme responses

Acknowledging that the violence showcased in Kill may not appeal to each viewer, Kaawaa kaawaa composer Shashwat Sachdev says “genre-bending” film will redefine filmmaking process in India

Shashwat Sachdev

Shashwat Sachdev compares the protagonist of the upcoming action film Kill with an “artiste with immense angst”. “Artistes will usually follow a template, and then, one among them will display so much passion in their expression that they end up changing the palette. For example, Vincent van Gogh’s [painting] The Potato Eaters displays a lot of angst, and [variance] in the way he attempted it. Similarly, musicians like Kurt Cobain changed how music was created. I believe, this is that film for India. It’s a genre-bending and genre-changing offering that will evoke extreme responses. It is so important for great art to flourish and inspire conversations, even if they are polarised,” he says of Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s production, featuring Lakshya.

The film, headlined by Lakshya, premiered last September

Sachdev’s track, Kaawaa kaawaa, has seamlessly gained the attention of cinephiles, and the composer credits the impact that the film had on him for the song’s quality. “I like this form of cinema because it is fresh in the Indian market. I usually hate taking any brief relating to the sonic space of a song I am meant to create because it defeats the purpose of composing it using my interpretation. I want the first attempt to be driven by my decisions. My song is a small part of the big picture. It’s a promotional draft that pulls the film together. In the larger scheme of things, so many departments have come together to make this one piece [visually appealing], with random shots, lighting, and colour.” And even though he calls the number his interpretation of the protagonist’s anger, he admits that viewers will draw their own inferences when they watch the offering.

“They wanted me to make something that was angry and passionate. But the audience is interpreting the music [differently]. I was sampling the beat from the producers’ [vision], because I was working on their brief. But, the way a song eventually lands depends on the context of the film, how the audience interprets it, and how the director uses the material. Then, it finds its direction and destination. And even if that’s different from where I had intended it to be, it’s exciting to see where it heads,” he says, adding that the decision to create a Punjabi track to fit the situation was “intuitive” and not the result of “any intellectual exercise”.

On his plate is the upcoming Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Ulajh. Sachdev will also showcase the headlining act of Coke Studio, along with “my friends from Rajasthan”. The composer has also commenced work on the upcoming British thriller series Virdee, along with German music producer Hans Zimmer.