Director Kiran Rao is thrilled as Laapataa Ladies gets ready for a Japanese release. Produced by Aamir Khan and presented by Jio Studios, the delightful comedy is about the misadventures of two young brides, who get separated from their respective husbands on the same train

Laapataa Ladies

Listen to this article Kiran Rao on Laapataa Ladies's Japan release: 'Significant milestone for the film' x 00:00

Director Kiran Rao is eagerly looking forward to the release of her film, Laapataa Ladies, in Japan on October 4. Produced by Aamir Khan and presented by Jio Studios, the delightful comedy is about the misadventures of two young brides, who get separated from their respective husbands on the same train. Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan feature in this blend of mistaken identities and laugh-out-loud escapades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rao enthuses, “As an admirer of Japanese cinema, this feels like a full-circle moment. I’ve always had a deep interest in Japanese culture, and I hope the film’s emotional core will resonate with Japanese audiences just as it did with ours.” She adds, “This release is a significant milestone for the film and showcases how cinema can bridge cultures through shared stories and emotions.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever