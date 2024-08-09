Ahead of the screening Kiran Rao was spotted leaving from Court No 1 of the Supreme Court after attending a hearing

Kiran Rao

Director-producer-screenwriter Kiran Rao on Friday attended the screening of her film 'Laapataa Ladies' at the Supreme Court of India.

Talking to reporters ahead of the screening, she was deeply honoured and that it "fills her heart" with immense pride that the apex court had chosen her film to be shown as part of the activities to commemorate the 75th year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

"It fills my heart with immense pride to see 'Laapataa Ladies' making history by being screened at the Supreme Court of India. I am deeply grateful to the honourable Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud for this rare honour," Rao said.

"From the beginning, we had hoped that the story of Phool and Jaya would resonate deeply, but the outpouring of love from audiences has been nothing short of extraordinary, far exceeding our expectations. Thank you all for giving our film such love and support," said the ace director as per a statement shared by Kiran Rao's team.

'Laapata Ladies' being screened in #SupremeCourt of India as a part of the gender sensitisation training for the staff members. CJI DY Chandrachud, his spouse Kalpana Das, all other Supreme Court judges along with their spouse and actor Aamir Khan, producer Kiran Rao in… pic.twitter.com/FN40ShDDFU — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) August 9, 2024

Ahead of the screening Kiran Rao was spotted leaving from Court No 1 of the Supreme Court after attending a hearing.

Actor Aamir Khan also attended the court hearing and was welcomed by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. He said, "I don't want a stampede in the court, but we welcome Mr Aamir Khan who is here for the screening of the film."

Aamir Khan sat in the front row of the court and watched the court's proceedings for about 30 minutes.

The screening of the film was held for the judges of the Supreme Court, their spouses and members of the registry.

'Laapataa Ladies,' based on the theme of gender equality was screened at the auditorium of the apex court's administrative building complex.

The film starring Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ratna, and Sparsh Shrivastav in pivotal roles had premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023. The film received a standing ovation at the festival.

"As part of the activities organized during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies', which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-Block, Administrative Building Complex. Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, and Aamir Khan, the producer, will also be present during the screening," the circular stated.

