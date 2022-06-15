Kirron Kher celebrates 70th birthday with her son Sikander Kher

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 June,2022 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The 70-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and posted adorable selfies with Sikander. In the pictures, the mother-son can be seen having a good time with each other

Picture courtesy/Sikander Kher's Instagram account


Veteran actor Kirron Kher celebrated her 70th birthday with her son Sikander Kher as they stepped out for a birthday lunch. She shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations and thanked her friends and fans for their wishes on social media.

The 70-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and posted adorable selfies with Sikander. In the pictures, the mother-son can be seen having a good time with each other.




 
 
 
 
 
