Kirron Kher celebrates 70th birthday with her son Sikander Kher

Veteran actor Kirron Kher celebrated her 70th birthday with her son Sikander Kher as they stepped out for a birthday lunch. She shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations and thanked her friends and fans for their wishes on social media.
The 70-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and posted adorable selfies with Sikander. In the pictures, the mother-son can be seen having a good time with each other.
For the special day, Kirron opted a printed white outfit and paired them with sunglasses while Sikander wore a green shirt.
Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Out for lunch with my son @sikandarkher on my birthday. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and blessings. Love and warmth."
Anupam Kher also shared a series of pictures with his wife and penned a heartfelt note. "Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God's special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon.. Love & prayers always! @kirronkhermp #HappyBirthday #Laughter," he wrote with the post.
Kher expressed her excitement last year on joining a panel of judges including popular rapper Badshah and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on 'India's Got Talent'. She is returning as a judge on the show.
"'India's Got Talent' has always been close to my heart. This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, 'India's Got Talent' is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better," she said.
