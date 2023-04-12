'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actress Vinali Bhatnagar hints at signing south film

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actress Vinali Bhatnagar drops hint about landing role in upcoming south film

Vinali Bhatnagar's Instagram

Debutante actress Vinali Bhatnagar is currently in the spotlight for making her debut in the Salman Khan film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The actress will be seen playing a prominent role in the movie.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Vinali Bhatnagar, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill.

Recently, the actress was spotted during one of their promotional activities for the film. Answering to one of the paparazzi, she gave a hint about bagging a South project.

Vinali was papped during the promotions of her film, where she was asked whether she was doing a South Action film, to which the actress replied, 'Ya, Sunne me aa raha hai aur apki dua rahi to jarur hoga.' However, the actress hasn't shared any details about it, and we are extremely curious to know more.

Well, there has been a lot of talk about her South project that is lined up, and we consider this video as a hint towards the same. If so, it will be exciting to see Vinali in an action-oriented South Project.

Vinali Bhatnagar, born and raised in Mumbai, did her schooling at Sanskar Valley School in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India, and later pursued her graduation in fashion designing in London. Vinali is a social media influencer, a fashion blogger, and a businesswoman. She is well known for her charming smile and great personality.

Meanwhile, she will be playing a prominent role in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', helmed by Farhad Samji, which is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. This will mark Salman Khan’s return to theatres on Eid after four years.