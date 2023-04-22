'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Box Office: Salman Khan-starrer collects Rs 15.81 cr on day 1

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which has been in the headlines for the last several days, was finally released on the occasion of Eid. There was a lot of enthusiasm in the audience for this film. Let us know how much the movie collected on the first day

Poster of the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan's much-talked-about film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has been released in theatres. From the teaser to the released songs and trailer, there was a lot of excitement among people about the film. A large number of Salman Khan's fans were excited to watch the film. Bhaijaan has given a tremendous story of this film in the form of his fans Eidi on the occasion of Eid. Let us know how much this movie earned on its first day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his twitter handle on Saturday to share the Day 1 Collection of the film, he wrote," #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1… More so when one compares it with #Salmankhan's #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019… Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great… Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#EiD]… Fri Rs. 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ"

On the very first day of the release of Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' collected Rs. 15.81 cr. The film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has been released on over 5700 screens worldwide, spanning across 100 countries. In India alone, the film is being showcased on more than 4500 screens, which is expected to offer over 16000 shows, making it easily accessible to a large number of audiences.

In this multistarrer film, along with Salman Khan, the amazing performances of many actors, including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Vinali Bhatnagar, will be seen. The film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', directed by Farhad Samji, has been written by Sparsh Kshetrapal.

