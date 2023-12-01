Breaking News
'KJo was very loving': Rani Mukerji on 'KKHH' shoot

Updated on: 01 December,2023 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rani and Kajol recently appeared on the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and had a gala time interacting with the show host Karan Johar

Rani Mukerji. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Rani Mukerji shared that she has many special memories of filmmaker Karan Johar during the filming of the 1998 romantic movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (KKHH).


Rani and Kajol recently appeared on the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and had a gala time interacting with the show host Karan Johar.


The movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' directed by Karan, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani in lead roles.


Talking about it, Rani said: "I want to say that the memory I have of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' about you (Karan Johar) specifically, I thought you were extremely gracious, extremely kind and you were very fair with me."

"I think for me as a newcomer, that instilled a lot of confidence and instilled a lot of goodness about the industry people at that point of time, because I was starting off that time, it was my third film. The way you handle the set, the way you were on set. You were very loving, not only towards your actors but you were loving to each and every member of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," she added.

'Koffee with Karan 8' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

