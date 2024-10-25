KK had an illustrious career in the Indian music industry. He made his debut in 1996 with A. R. Rahman soundtrack. Here's looking back at Krishnakumar Kunnath's best 5 songs with music composer Pritam

Singer KK

KK debut anniversary 2024: Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai to Tu Jo Mila, singer's best collaborations with Pritam

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, breathed his last on May 31, 2022, due to a sudden cardiac arrest. The veteran singer was in Kolkata at the time of his death. He felt discomfort during a performance and was rushed to a hospital. It was reported that KK passed away due to an 80-percent blockage in the artery.

KK had an illustrious career in the Indian music industry. He made his debut in 1996 with A. R. Rahman soundtrack. His popular single includes Pal in 1999. Throughout his career, KK worked with several music composers. His most memorable songs came from his collaboration with Pritam. The singer-composer shared a close bond. From Gangster's evergreen song Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai to Bajrangi Bhaijaan's gut-wrenching Tu Jo Mila, they delivered chartbusters.

On KK's debut anniversary, here's looking back at 5 best songs delivered by him and Pritam:

O Meri Jaan

O Meri Jaan was KK's song from Anurag Basu's film Life In A Metro. The melodious song was composed by Pritam and was picturised on Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Kay Kay Menon, Kangna Ranaut, Sharman Joshi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan.

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai featured in the film Gangster. The lyrics of the romantic song were written by Sayeed Quadri, Nilesh Mishra and Mayur. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai was picturised on Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi.

Dil Ibaadat

Dil Ibaadat from Tum Mile is an evergreen song. Sung by KK, the song was written by Sayeed Quadri. The romantic track was picturised on Soha Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Hai Junoon

Hai Junoon was a powerful song on friendship and passion. Picturised on Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and Neil Nitin Mukesh, the song was from Kabir Khan's film New York. The lyrics were penned by Sandeep Shrivastava.

Tu Jo Mila

Tu Jo Mila from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a classic. Composed by Pritam and written by Kausar Munir, the song moved the audience to tears. It is picturised on Salman and Harshaali Malhotra.