Frequent collaborator of the late singer recalls their friendship, and the skills that made him the man he was

Pritam and Singer KK

Even before Fun2shh [2003], we worked on a lot of jingles together. He was a close friend, and I would often tell him that when I got into the industry, he would be singing for me. I would play a lot of songs for him and discuss [collaborating] with him when they got picked for a film.