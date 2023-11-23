Koffee with Karan 8: Alia Bhatt thanks Sidharth Malhotra for her 'first love', reveals fun traits about the 'Shershaah' actor

Alia Bhatt, who reportedly dated Sidharth Malhotra for a while, gushed about her old friend and even thanked him for her 'first love'

The newest episode of Koffee with Karan 8 was an absolute riot. This episode gave us a jolt of nostalgia and hilarity that kept us glued to our screens for the duration of the episode. The guests of the night were none other than our 'Student of the Year' stars, now graduates, living a happy, successful, and married life, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. The two friends arrived looking sharp to greet their 'guruji' as they affectionately called Karan Johar.

However, the SOTY trio was incomplete as Alia Bhatt was not present physically. She made a surprise appearance virtually instead! Alia Bhatt, who reportedly dated Sidharth Malhotra for a while, gushed about her old friend saying, "Sid (Sidharth Malhotra) is actually a really good singer. He is a very healthy person, so he doesn't party at all, but he is the best person to get a party started, so this is the inherent punjabi in him. He just knows how to get people going; he's really good. Also, he is really hilarious; he is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party."

Alia Bhatt also added, “Sid takes a while to open up, so there is a distance. He says hi, hello, very chivalrous, very well-mannered; that's generally how he is. The basic thing is that he has very warm and kind eyes. That is also why he has such a massive fan following.”

Alia Bhatt then went on to thank Sidharth Malhotra for her 'first love', saying, "I am very thankful to Sid, because he has given me the first love of my life, Edward.” Edward is the cat Sidharth gave to Alia while they were reportedly involved.

During the last season on Koffee with Karan, KJO asked Sidharth to name one thing he missed about his ex to which Sidharth said, 'her cat'. Sidharth Malhotra even spoke of Edward in another interview with Bollywood Hungama, saying, "I think I learned from my last relationship – don't gift pets." When Sid was asked about the one thing he would like to steal from Alia Bhatt, Sid said, "The cat...Edward."

Sidharth Malhotra is now married to Kiara Advani. Sid-Kiara kept their relationship guarded and made it official only after tying the knot in February this year. They married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in the presence of family members and friends at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The couple dated for a few years before taking the next step in their relationship.