Koffee With Karan 8: Sidharth Malhotra reveals the one thing he misses from single life after marriage with Kiara Advani

It's that time of the week when we all tune into Koffee with Karan 8. In the latest episode, our 'Vele' boys, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, joined Karan Johar to talk about everything they have been up to. During the'steamy' chat, the actors spilled the beans on various topics, not limited to Sidharth Malhotra's life, before tying the knot with Kiara Advani. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor also spilled the beans about the thing he misses about his single life. Find out what connection it has to Kiara Advani.

On today's episode, Karan Johar brought Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan to the show to talk about all things Bollywood and love. The rapid-fire segment of the show is infamous for bringing out some of the most hilarious segments. Sidharth Malhotra also revealed the thing he missed about his single life. It was a round of rapid fire that made us laugh until our stomachs hurt. For the first time ever, Sidharth Malhotra won with a landslide vote.

Among the many questions posed to Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar asked Sidharth Malhotra about the one thing he misses most about his single life. Without missing a beat, Sidharth said, “Secretly meeting Kiara (Advani)”. That made the KJO and Varun go ‘awwww’.

The filmmaker also quizzed both actors on their married life. Varun is married to Natasha Dalal, while Sidharth tied the knot with Kiara Advani in January 2023. During the episode, Karan described how the two actors met for the first time.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding video went viral on social media, with fans gushing over their cute and romantic gestures. Sidharth revealed he was quite against putting out the video because he was afraid it might look forced. But designer Manish Malhotra and Kiara herself convinced him, and the world got a glimpse into their very romantic wedding.

A lot of the questions thrown at Sidharth during the rapid-fire round were also about his wife. Karan asked who he thinks has the best on-screen chemistry with him and Sidharth named his wife. "It is so good that we got married in real life," he said. The stars played lovers in the film Shershaah, and, like Karan said, it seems the on-screen love story has come alive in real life.

Sidharth also revealed that he knows Kiara's phone password, although he sometimes forgets it, but she knows his password by heart. During the rapid fire round, he was also asked about one thing he has that Varun does not. "Height," said Sidharth. Something Varun has and you don't? "A big a**. He really works on his glutes, right from our AD days, when we used to go and train..."