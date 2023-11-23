Koffee with Karan 8: The guests of the night were none other than our 'Student of the Year' stars, now graduates, living a happy, successful, and married life, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. Varun Dhawan had some interesting tidbits to reveal about Sid-Kiara's initial romance

It's midnight on a Wednesday night, and you know what that means: tuning into the newest episode of Koffee with Karan 8. This episode gave us a jolt of nostalgia and hilarity that kept us glued to our screens for the duration of the episode. The guests of the night were none other than our 'Student of the Year' stars, now graduates, living a happy, successful, and married life, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. The two friends arrived looking sharp to greet their 'guruji' as they affectionately called Karan Johar.

The men kept it PG13 while also revealing some interesting information to keep us gripped. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding has gone down in history as one of the most romantic videos to ever exist. Their love story, however, is even more iconic. Sidharth and Kiara famously (now famously) started their romantic journey on the sets of Shershah, which blossomed into real love. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani had also paired up for the movie 'Jugg Jugg Jiyo" and consequently spent a lot of time together. So much so that the 'Bawaal' actor "knew" Kiara Advani would end up getting married to Sidharth Malhotra.

Varun Dhawan said, "Exactly, we were shooting a song; we finished shooting, and we were heading back. She (Kiara Advani) was so happy, like Sid is going to come there, bechara he has a high fever. She had told me you were unwell. Someone was telling me that Sidharth with a high fever coming to a party to meet a girl matlab kuch toh hai yaar (there is something)."

Karan Johar has also said, "I remember they (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani) were having a fight, he was having a high fever, and he had come to my party. But it was very sweet because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him. At that point, I realized that this is going to happen, they are going to happen."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra kept their relationship guarded and made it official only after tying the knot in February this year. They married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in the presence of family members and friends at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The couple dated for a few years before taking the next step in their relationship.