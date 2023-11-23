On the latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 8, the filmmaker and host recalled an instance when Sid, who had a lovers’ tiff with Kiara then, showed up at his house party despite high fever

Sidharth Malhotra with wife Kiara Advani

While it was known that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani began dating during the making of Shershaah, mentor Karan Johar has revealed some secrets about their relationship. On the latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 8, the filmmaker and host recalled an instance when Sid, who had a lovers’ tiff with Kiara then, showed up at his house party despite high fever. “It was very sweet, because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him. At that point, I realised that this is going to happen, they are going to happen,” shared KJo. Varun Dhawan, who joins Sid on the couch this week, spoke about how happy Kiara was while thinking about Sid while heading back from a song shoot for Jugjugg Jeeyo. Adding that he too felt something was cooking between his leading lady and his co-debutant, he said, “Something was telling me that Sidharth coming to a party despite high fever to meet a girl, matlab kuch toh hai yaar.”

Back from a healthy retreat

Following the Diwali festivities, B-Town folks worked harder on shedding unwanted pounds they may have gained due to their sweet indulgences. However, we hear that Ajay Devgn didn’t need to worry about burning any extra kilo-calories. Reason; he didn’t consume too many in the first place. Apparently, the actor made a short trip to a Vienna, Austria, and checked into a wellness retreat for a much-needed round of detox. During the course of his stay at the natural retreat, Ajay reportedly shed quite a few kilos. He was back home to celebrate the festival of lights with his family, of course, ensuring that he didn’t indulge and put his efforts to waste. It may seem surprising that actor is late to the party as over the years, several of his fraternity colleagues have frequented Vienna and returned several kilos lighter. But then again, Ajay has never followed the herd to begin with.

Birthday announcement

Kartik Aaryan turned 33 yesterday. On his special day, Karan Johar announced that Kartik will star in a new film that he will produce along with good friend Ektaa Kapoor. Wishing the actor on his birthday, the filmmaker added, “May our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen.” The yet-untitled film marks Kartik’s second collaboration with Ektaa after Freddie, and his first with KJo after the Dostana 2 fiasco. Sources say it is a war drama and hence the makers have chosen to release it on August 15, 2025. The actor shared the announcement, saying, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history, full of valour and sacrifice, is now going to be part of my life in a subject close to my heart.”

Down with dengue

Uh oh, Bhumi Pednekar is battling dengue. She shared the news on her social media handle yesterday, urging everyone to be careful of the rising cases. Sharing a couple of selfies from the hospital where she is recovering, the actor wrote, “The last few days were extremely tough for my family and myself. Mosquito repellents are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently.” Here’s wishing Bhumi a quick recovery.

Soaking in city sights

Triptii Dimri, who is currently shooting her new project in Bhopal, recently got a day off work. She made the most of her chhutti by soaking in the sights of the Madhya Pradesh capital city. The Qala actor wandered through the buzzy streets, and when hungry, tried the diverse flavours of the city’s street food. Later, for some peace and quiet, Triptii opted for a lazy boat ride in the Upper Lake. The following morning she was in front of the camera, ready to live a new character for the screen.

Na ro, Paaji

Sunny Deol continues to be overwhelmed by the stupendous success of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. During a session with directors Rahul Rawail, Anil Sharma and Rajkumar Santoshi at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the actor got emotional when the Ghayal director said, “The industry didn’t do justice to Sunny, but God has done it.” Sunny, who has previously spoken about having to struggle despite a huge hit like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), got teary eyed. “It’s just that I’m too emotional, that is the problem.” Santoshi was quick to laud his strengths as an actor, saying that’s also why his hard-hitting performances come from his heart.