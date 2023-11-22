32 Years of Phool Aur Kaante: Ajay Devgn reminisces on the special memory with throwback pictures

Ajay Devgn made his acting debut with 'Phool Aur Kante, which was directed by Kuku Kohli. The movie has turned 32 years old, and Ajay took to social media to commemorate the occasion

32 Years of Phool Aur Kaante: Ajay Devgn made his acting debut with 'Phool Aur Kante, which was directed by Kuku Kohli. The movie has turned 32 years old, and Ajay took to social media to commemorate the occasion. Ajay Devgn also shared some delightful glimpses from the movie.

Today, Ajay took to Instagram to celebrate 32 years of his first film ever, 'Phool Aur Kaante'. The actor shared many pictures from the movie and a video where he was talking about the film. In the video, Ajay Devgn is talking intently about the movie at the Gemini Theatre in Mumbai, where people actually threw coins at the screen. The actor revealed he framed the coins from that momentous occasion.

The post had a picture of him, his father, and action director Veeru Devgn. The popular split stunt from the movie was also on full display in the carousal picture. Ajay simply penned '#32 Years'

Phool Aur Kaante is a movie filled with action and romance. It starred Ajay Devgn, Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep, and Amrish Pari. When it was released, it became a commercial success. Ajay's infamous entry scene on the bike has lived on since.

On the work front, Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is slowly expanding his cinematic cop universe with Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham at its helm. His upcoming film 'Singham Again' will see some of the major actors of the Hindi film industry in their cop avatar ready to battle the enemies of the nation. After revealing the first looks of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor, Shetty has unveiled the first look of Ajay Devgn as the OG cop of this universe.

Sharing a fiery first look poster of Ajay Devgn as Singham, Rohit Shetty wrote:

Sher aatank machaata hai,

aur zakhmi sher tabaahi!

Everyone’s favourite cop,

BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!…"

SINGHAM AGAIN…"

Ajay Devgn returns as Singham whereas Ranveer Singh is back as Simmba. Akshay Kumar is Veer Sooryavanshi. Deepika Padukone plays the first female cop in the universe. Her character name is Shakti Shetty. Tiger Shroff is Special Task Force officer ACP Satya. Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen returning to the franchise as Avni Bajiao Singham, the strength behind Devgn's charcater Recently, reports claimed that Arjun Kapoor might be joining Rohit's cop universe with Singham Again. It is believed that the actor has been approached to play the role of the antagonist in the film.