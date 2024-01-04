On Koffee With Karan season 8, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor opened up on their reaction to hearing about Sridevi's passing for the first time

Sridevi with daughters Janhvi and Khushi in an old photo

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor appeared together on Koffee With Karan 8 The sisters talked about how they took the news of their mom Sridevi`s passing Khushi talked about staying strong for everyone after the tragedy

Sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor appeared together for the first time on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. Host Karan Johar said that this was an emotional occasion for him as he was a huge admirer of their mother, the late superstar Sridevi.

The show started with Karan recalling his first meeting with Sridevi. The conversation also veered towards how difficult it was to cope with the loss of a parent.

Karan recalled reading an interview where Sridevi had said that Khushi was more equipped emotionally to be in the industry, as Janhvi was more fragile and hypersensitive. "Almost like Khushi is younger than you, but assumes the role somehow of the older sister," Karan said.

Janhvi responded, "Dynamics have changed so much since she's passed, that I think she is equally my baby and my mom at times, and I am equally her baby and her mom at other times."

"It depends on the situation," Khushi added.

Karan tapped into his own experience of losing his father, filmmaker Yash Johar. He acknowledged that Janhvi and Khushi were much younger and the two situations can't be compared. "You don't know how to process it and I actually had a cathartic moment two years after... You actually have been very strong through it," he told the two sisters.

Khushi said, "It took me a while, when it happened, to kind of accept it. It did suddenly hit me after a while. I was a bit confused, but I had Janhvi and dad (Boney Kapoor)."

Janhvi narrated, "I remember when I got the call I was in my room, and I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. I barged into her room howling and crying. I do remember she looked at me. The minute she looked at me..." An emotional Janhvi continued, "The minute she looked at me she just stopped crying. She sat next to me and started comforting me. I have never seen her cry about it since."

"I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone, because I have always been the strong one," Khushi added.