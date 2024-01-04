Breaking News
Gokhale bridge construction: Some Mumbai trains to be affected this week
Former model Divya Pahuja, accused in Gadoli encounter case, killed in Gurugram
Maharashtra: 3.4 magnitude tremor recorded in Palghar district; no damages
Navi Mumbai: IAS officer, his brother booked for thrashing two people
Mumbai local train updates: Timings of some WR services to be changed
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Khushi Kapoor recalls staying strong post mom Sridevis passing Felt like I had to hold it together for everyone

Khushi Kapoor recalls staying strong post mom Sridevi's passing: 'Felt like I had to hold it together for everyone'

Updated on: 04 January,2024 12:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

On Koffee With Karan season 8, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor opened up on their reaction to hearing about Sridevi's passing for the first time

Khushi Kapoor recalls staying strong post mom Sridevi's passing: 'Felt like I had to hold it together for everyone'

Sridevi with daughters Janhvi and Khushi in an old photo

Listen to this article
Khushi Kapoor recalls staying strong post mom Sridevi's passing: 'Felt like I had to hold it together for everyone'
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor appeared together on Koffee With Karan 8
  2. The sisters talked about how they took the news of their mom Sridevi`s passing
  3. Khushi talked about staying strong for everyone after the tragedy

Sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor appeared together for the first time on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. Host Karan Johar said that this was an emotional occasion for him as he was a huge admirer of their mother, the late superstar Sridevi.


The show started with Karan recalling his first meeting with Sridevi. The conversation also veered towards how difficult it was to cope with the loss of a parent. 


Karan recalled reading an interview where Sridevi had said that Khushi was more equipped emotionally to be in the industry, as Janhvi was more fragile and hypersensitive. "Almost like Khushi is younger than you, but assumes the role somehow of the older sister," Karan said.


Janhvi responded, "Dynamics have changed so much since she's passed, that I think she is equally my baby and my mom at times, and I am equally her baby and her mom at other times." 

"It depends on the situation," Khushi added. 

Karan tapped into his own experience of losing his father, filmmaker Yash Johar. He acknowledged that Janhvi and Khushi were much younger and the two situations can't be compared. "You don't know how to process it and I actually had a cathartic moment two years after... You actually have been very strong through it," he told the two sisters.

Khushi said, "It took me a while, when it happened, to kind of accept it. It did suddenly hit me after a while. I was a bit confused, but I had Janhvi and dad (Boney Kapoor)."

Janhvi narrated, "I remember when I got the call I was in my room, and I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. I barged into her room howling and crying. I do remember she looked at me. The minute she looked at me..." An emotional Janhvi continued, "The minute she looked at me she just stopped crying. She sat next to me and started comforting me. I have never seen her cry about it since."

"I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone, because I have always been the strong one," Khushi added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sridevi janhvi kapoor khushi kapoor koffee with karan karan johar bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK