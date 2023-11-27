As per reports, Karan Johar recalled his late father Yash Chopra during the next episode of Koffee with Karan featuring Rani Mukerji and Kajol

In Pic: Karan Johar, Kajol and Rani Mukerji

Listen to this article Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar recalls Rani and Kajol supported him after demise of father Yash Johar x 00:00

Koffee with Karan 8 is making everyone go crazy with spicy revelations and their favourite celebrities spilling out about their personal and professional lives. This time gracing the couch will be the two of Karan Johar’s first leading ladies Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

The promo of Rani and Kajol's episode was released today. Now in an exclusive Pinkvilla report, it was revealed that Karan Johar recalled Yash Chopra during the episode. He talked about how his father loved both Kajol and Rani dearly. The host recalled the time when both the sisters stood as the pillars of strength for the director.

ADVERTISEMENT

He while remembering his father shared, “Like right through, I knew he had a special place in his heart for the both of you. He loved you both. I think it was because it was his son’s first movie and also because he had known you as a child. He has seen you grow up. I think he would say the most wonderful things about you both. I think, like you rightfully said, it's a tough time when you lose a loved one, that you kind of set a relationship.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

To this, Rani shared that there is a difference between being 17 years old and 40 years old. She said that as and when we grow old we become more knowledgeable and more content. She added, “People from the outside and they talk too much and the distance grows further apart. You will seldom find people who want people to come together. You will always see people wanting to break people even further.”

So far, the show has aired five episodes. The show premiered with lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, while the second episode had Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol gracing the Koffee couch. The third one featured Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. While host Karan Johar welcomed Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor on the Koffee couch. The most recent episode featured ‘Student of the Year’ co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

For the unversed, Koffee with Karan airs every Thursday on Disney plus Hotstar.