Karan Johar asked Rani how she managed to keep Adira away from the limelight and managed to keep her away from getting papped

In Pic: Karan Johar, Kajol and Rani Mukerji

Listen to this article KWK 8 | Rani Mukerji on keeping daughter Adira away from the limelight: We don't want her to feel privileged x 00:00

Koffee with Karan 8 is making everyone go gaga with spicy revelations and their favourite celebrities spilling deets about their personal and professional lives. The latest episode saw Karan Johar’s first-ever leading ladies, Rani Mukerji and Kajol grace the couch.

During the episode, Karan Johar talked about the legacy friendship their kids share. Karan also asked Rani how she managed to keep Adira away from the limelight and managed to keep her away from getting papped.

ADVERTISEMENT

To this, Rani said, “I just tell them not to take baby’s picture and I think they see my eyes and they get scared. I have to thank all the paparazzi and all the media people. They really love me because they kind of respect that and they know how Adi (Aditya Chopra) is and it was our decision together that we didn’t want Adira to get photographed. Because we have a very different idea of how we want to raise Adira so that she doesn't feel privileged or she doesn’t feel very special in school and she feels like any other kid. All this while whenever I travel they always wait till Adira goes into the airport and then they click my pictures”

During the episode, Karan asked Rani and Kajol about their husbands and he said, “It's actually quite interesting how both of them have a lot in common. They are very different but they are both very low-key “

He further taunted Rani and talked about Adi and said, “One is not even a key. I can’t call him a key because the low key is still a place to be but sir Aditya Chopra is not on the keyboard.”

Kajol took this opportunity and humorously added, “He is not a figment of anybody’s imagination also. He exists. I just wanna tell people he exits. He is real.”

“With Ajay (Devgn), he doesn’t go out, he doesn’t socialise. I always see Kajol. At that point in time, what do you feel,” Karan added.

To answer Karan’s question, Kajol said, “The better half has arrived that is my feeling 90% of the time. The better-looking half has arrived as well. I also think that why force somebody? There are some things he does better and there are things that I do better.”

Later, Rani talked about Aditya Chopra’s absence from events and said, “Actually, I am happy about that. When I married Adi I knew everything about him and I liked that aspect of him.”

Before this, the show had aired five episodes. The show premiered with lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, while the second episode had Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol gracing the Koffee couch. The third one featured Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. While host Karan Johar welcomed Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor on the Koffee couch. The most recent episode featured ‘Student of the Year’ co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

For the unversed, Koffee with Karan airs every Thursday on Disney plus Hotstar.