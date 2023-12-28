Breaking News
Sharmila Tagore recalls being 'trolled' for her bikini shoot: Questions were raised in the Parliament

Updated on: 28 December,2023 12:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

On Koffee With Karan, Sharmila Tagore revealed while the world criticised her bikini photos, husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi supported her

Sharmila Tagore created quite an uproar when she appeared in a bikini for a magazine photoshoot in the mid-sixties. Indian actresses dressed more modestly back than and posing in a swimsuit was unheard of. The actress' bold move, which has been lauded over the years, was hugely criticised back then.


The 79-year-old actress graced the couch on Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 10 with son Saif Ali Khan. The conversation began with the infamous bikini photos as a topic. Host Karan Johar, while eulogizing Sharmila, said, "Not only were you a huge megastar, you broke ground. Your famous bikini shot..." Sharmila chuckled. 


"Nobody else wanted it to happen, right? I have heard that the photographer had some anxiety issues about that," Karan continued. 


Saif interjected, "People in boarding school used to tell me, is that your mum? I used to be very proud of it."

Sharmila said, "Yes the photographer was slightly worried. I just thought I looked very nice. What had really hurt me later was that everybody had interpreted in such a way, that I was upwardly mobile, I was trying to catch eyeballs. I didn't feel like that."

She recalled being reprimanded by filmmaker Shakti Samanta, but gaining support from her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (aka Tiger).

"When it came out in Filmfare, I was in London. I was unaware (of the criticism), till Shaktiji called me and said, 'Will you come back quickly? Terrible things are happening here.' He gave me a dressing down. He said, 'If you want to be in the public eye, this is not the way to go.' I used to live alone and I was very upset with all these... completely opposite of what I thought would happen. So, I sent a telegram to Tiger. He said, 'I am sure you are looking very nice.' That was my support," Sharmila shared.

Karan pointed out, in many ways perhaps, Sharmila was the first to experience trolling. "A version of trolling, which is also what happens on social media today," Karan said.

"Totally, yes. I think questions were raised in the Parliament. It was not pleasant for me. But learning I did. And after that I was very careful. I chose Aradhana," she said. 

"What a blockbuster," Karan added. "Yes, RRR of our time," said Sharmila.

