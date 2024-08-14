Alia Bhatt has taken to Instagram to express her disappointment with the current state of the nation. On August 14, she posted a five-slide carousel on Instagram, sharing her heartbreak over the Kolkata rape case

Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana

Listen to this article Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana join cry for justice in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case x 00:00

India is currently devastated by the news of the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case. According to PTI, the body of a woman post-graduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana join cry for justice

Alia Bhatt has taken to Instagram to express her disappointment with the current state of the nation. On August 14, she posted a five-slide carousel on Instagram, sharing her heartbreak over the Kolkata rape-murder case. In the first slide, she wrote, "Another brutal rape. Another day of realizing that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still, nothing much has changed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia continued by providing crime statistics from 2022: "30% of India's doctors and 80% of our nursing staff are women. In an environment of growing violence against medical personnel, it's the women who are more vulnerable. Since 2022, there has been a 4% increase in crimes against women, over 20% of which involve rape and assault. Nearly 90 rapes a day were reported in India in 2022."

She added, "How are we, as women, supposed to feel? How are we supposed to go to work or go about our daily lives with this weighing on our minds? This horrific incident has once again reminded us that women disproportionately bear the burden of ensuring their own safety."

Alia further stated, "Despite the many crimes and all the women who have suffered, there is no real recourse or hope that things will change. We could not save this young woman, but we can try to prevent it from happening again. My request to those in power:

FOCUS on the safety of women.

FOCUS on creating safe spaces and increasing all avenues of protection.

FOCUS on the 'why.' The writing is on the wall, indicating that something is fundamentally wrong with the way our society currently functions. These repeated inhuman acts toward women prove that there is something wrong at a root level, and unless we dig deep and uproot the cause, nothing is going to change!"

In the final slide, Alia stated that women deserve better than this.

Ayushmann Khurrana:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to voice his deep disappointment regarding the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case by sharing a poem titled Kaash Mei Bhi Ladka Hota ("I Wish I Were a Boy"). In this heartbreaking piece, Ayushmann captures the raw emotions and fears that many women experience daily. The poem reflects on how life would be different if women didn't have to constantly worry about their safety—how they could walk freely at night, sleep without the need for locks, and live without the constant fear of violence.

Kangana Ranaut:

Earlier today, Kangana Ranaut also spoke out about the horrific case. The BJP MP took to Instagram and wrote, "The murder of a trainee woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is horrible and horrific. The semi-nude body of the woman post-graduate trainee doctor was found inside the seminar hall on Friday morning. She was brutally murdered, and her body bore multiple injury marks. The preliminary autopsy report indicated sexual abuse before her murder. I hope the case is transferred to the CBI for a complete inquiry, and the assaulter is punished harshly.”

Vir Das:

A womans safety is the job of her govt, her administration, her institutions, her faculty, her education systems, her authorities, her courts, her country to enforce and systemically guarantee. It should have nothing to do with her hours, wardrobe or anything else. It’s OUR job. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) August 14, 2024