John Abraham (Pic/Yogen Shah)

John Abraham is known for openly sharing his views on social issues. Recently, the actor talked about the importance of raising boys better. Responding to the recent rape-murder case at a Kolkata medical college, John, during an interview with Radio Nasha, urged boys to "behave."

When asked what message he has for today’s youth, the Vedaa actor, John, responded, “I’ll tell the boys to behave, otherwise I’ll tear them apart. Honestly, I just expect better upbringing, on a serious note. And I wouldn’t tell girls anything, because unki kya galti hai (what fault is it of theirs)? I think parents have to tell boys to behave. More power to the girls.”

In a previous podcast with Ranveer Allahabadia on his YouTube channel, the actor mentioned that, “Women, children and animals are not safe in India. It is sad. Indian men need to understand how to treat their women. Yeh bohot important hai. Har aurat ke liye, ek aadmi ko ek rakshak hona chahiye (It’s important for Indian men to learn how to treat women. They need to be protectors).”

On the work front:

John was last seen in ‘Vedaa’, the action thriller also stars Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is described as a "powerful story of resilience and the indomitable human spirit." It follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon. The film was released on August 15.

Previously, he returned to the big screen with Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan', which was released in 2023 also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Apart from "seeti maar" dialogues and high-octane action scenes, it's Salman Khan's extended cameo as Tiger that has made the film more special. 'Pathaan' will always remain special for SRK and his fans as the film marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

