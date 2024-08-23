Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | Date with disaster! How young women are luring men into expensive dating scams
Maharashtra: H1N1 tragedy gives new life to toddler in Kolhapur
Mumbai: Railway commuters launch ‘wear white’ protest
Mumbai: BMC wants to know what you think of racecourse park plan
Badlapur sexual assault case: ‘Influencer’ detained for spreading fake news
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amid Kolkata rape murder case John Abraham says boys need to behave or hell tear them apart

Amid Kolkata rape-murder case, John Abraham says boys need to behave or he’ll ‘tear them apart'

Updated on: 23 August,2024 08:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Responding to the recent rape-murder case at a Kolkata medical college, John Abraham, during an interview, urged boys to "behave." Read the full story here

Amid Kolkata rape-murder case, John Abraham says boys need to behave or he’ll ‘tear them apart'

John Abraham (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article
Amid Kolkata rape-murder case, John Abraham says boys need to behave or he’ll ‘tear them apart'
x
00:00

John Abraham is known for openly sharing his views on social issues. Recently, the actor talked about the importance of raising boys better. Responding to the recent rape-murder case at a Kolkata medical college, John, during an interview with Radio Nasha, urged boys to "behave."


Amid Kolkata rape-murder case, John Abraham has THIS to say



When asked what message he has for today’s youth, the Vedaa actor, John, responded, “I’ll tell the boys to behave, otherwise I’ll tear them apart. Honestly, I just expect better upbringing, on a serious note. And I wouldn’t tell girls anything, because unki kya galti hai (what fault is it of theirs)? I think parents have to tell boys to behave. More power to the girls.”


In a previous podcast with Ranveer Allahabadia on his YouTube channel, the actor mentioned that, “Women, children and animals are not safe in India. It is sad. Indian men need to understand how to treat their women. Yeh bohot important hai. Har aurat ke liye, ek aadmi ko ek rakshak hona chahiye (It’s important for Indian men to learn how to treat women. They need to be protectors).”

On the work front:

John was last seen in ‘Vedaa’, the action thriller also stars Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is described as a "powerful story of resilience and the indomitable human spirit." It follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon. The film was released on August 15. 

Previously, he returned to the big screen with Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan', which was released in 2023 also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Apart from "seeti maar" dialogues and high-octane action scenes, it's Salman Khan's extended cameo as Tiger that has made the film more special. 'Pathaan' will always remain special for SRK and his fans as the film marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. 

Stay tuned to Mid-day.com for further updates

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

john abraham bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK