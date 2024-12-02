Konkona Sensharma has crafted a different league for herself with the kind of roles she does and how effortlessly she does them. The actress has also ventured into direction and is earning praise

Konkona Sensharma is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood and has won viewers' hearts multiple times with her honest, accurate, and nuanced portrayals in films like 'Page 3', 'Omkara', 'Luck By Chance' and 'Life in a Metro'. She has also ventured into the field of direction with her projects like 'A Death in the Gunj', and shooting one part of the anthology series 'Lust Stories'. Today, on the actress's 45th birthday, we have brought a list of some unknown and lesser-known facts about the 'Ajeeb Dastaans' actress:

Konkona's fully filmy family

Konkona's grandfather, Chidananda Das Gupta, was a film critic, scholar, and professor. He co-founded the Calcutta Film Society with Satyajit Ray and Harisadhan Dasgupta. She is the daughter of the famous Bengali actress Aparna Sen.

Konkona's father Mukul Sharma is an Indian writer and journalist and has also acted in a few films.

Konkona's literary roots

Konkona Sensharma's grandmother Supriya Dasgupta was a cousin of the legendary modern Bengali poet Jibanananda Das who is known for writing Ruposhi Bangla, Banalata Sena, and Mahaprithibi.

Konkona got that acting in her since childhood

Konkona made her acting debut as a child actor in the 1983 film 'Indira' which was directed by her mother Aparna Sen.

Konkona's profound childhood memory

Konkona had once mentioned that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was fundamental in shaping her political stance and her mother had asked her to write a report on the incident in Bangla and English.

Konkona's (k)ancelled project

Konkona starred in the 2004 film 'Amavas' which was completed and later shelved. It was directed by Siddharth Srinivasan, produced by Shreya Creations, and starred Tara Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, Victor Banerjee, and Neena Gupta.

Konkona's one habit that she wants to kill

Konkona once revealed that she wants to kill her habit of smoking, although she has come a long way as her cigarette consumption has reduced but not yet finished.