Sources say Konkona Sensharma-Pratibha Ranta’s next, backed by Karan Johar, to roll in Poland; director Anubhuti Kashyap to head out for recce next week

Konkona Sen Sharma and Anubhuti Kashyap

Konkona Sensharma and 'Laapataa Ladies' actor Pratibha Ranta in Karan Johar's next

In July, it was heard that Karan Johar was roping in Konkona Sensharma and Laapataa Ladies actor Pratibha Ranta for one of his productions. It looks like things are moving at a brisk pace on the yet-untitled film, to be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap of Doctor G (2022) fame. mid-day has learnt that Kashyap is planning to roll the project in November in Poland.

Karan Johar and Anubhuti Kashyap. Pics/Instagram, Shadab Khan

For her second directorial feature, Kashyap is said to have zeroed in on a relationship drama written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keshwani. The director has lined up an intensive 30-day shoot in Poland. A source tells us, The final cast is getting locked, and the pre-production work will kick off soon. The production team, along with Anubhuti, will head out for the recce next week. The idea is to capture the country’s breathtaking landscapes, which haven’t been explored much in Hindi cinema, and have it as a contrasting backdrop to the unfolding drama. Most of the outdoor shoot will happen in this leg.”

The Netflix original marks Sensharma’s second collaboration with Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment after Ajeeb Daastaans (2021).