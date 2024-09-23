According to a document being circulated on social media, the panel that formed the Selection Committee to finalise India’s official entry for Oscars 2025 has no women

The Film Federation of India on Monday announced 'Laapataa Ladies' as the country’s official entry for the Best Foreign Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. The film, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, aims to spotlight significant social issues while representing Indian cinema on the global stage. The Academy Awards is scheduled to be held on March 2, 2025.

Selection Committee that chose ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has no women

According to a document being circulated on social media, the panel that formed the Selection Committee to finalise India’s official entry for Oscars 2025 has no women. The members include - Mr. Jahnu Barua (Chairman) - Director, Mr. Manjunatha S. - Lyrics Writer, Mr. Santhosh Raman - Art Director, Mr. Subbiah Nallamuthu - Doc & Short Film, Mr. Ravi Jadhav - Producer, Director, Actor, Mr. G. P. Vijayakumar - Producer, Mr. Avinash U. Shetty - Actor, Director, Producer, Mr. Bobby Bedi - Producer, Mr. Umamaheshwar Rao - Journalist, Producer, Mr. Bhargav Purohit - Music, Mr. Praveen KL - Film Editor, Mr. Longinus Fernandes - Dance Director, Mr. D. Yuvaraj - Audiographer.

"Indian women are a strange mixture of submission and dominance" —Opening sentence in the citation for India's official entry to Oscars. Then you notice the all-male selection committee 🤷 pic.twitter.com/4XjsmCzCam — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) September 23, 2024

The citation shared by the committee read, “Indian women are a strange mixture of submission and dominance. Well-defined, powerful characters in one world LAAPATAA LADIES (Hindi) captures this diversity perfectly, though in a semi-idyllic world and in a tongue-in-cheek way. It shows you that women can happily desire to be homemakers as well as rebel and be entrepreneurially inclined. A story that can simultaneously be seen as one that needs change, and one that can bring about change. Laapataa Ladies (Hindi) is a film that can engage, entertain, and make sense not just to women in India but universally as well.”

About Kiran Rao’s 'Laapataa Ladies'

'Laapataa Ladies' explores themes of gender equality and women's empowerment in rural India. The film follows the story of two brides who are inadvertently switched during a train journey in 2001. Starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava, and Nitanshi Goel in lead roles, the film combines a poignant narrative with a strong social message. The film, which was released in March, also features performances by Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, contributing to a diverse cast that adds depth to the narrative.