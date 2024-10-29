As Kriti Kharbanda turns 34 today, lets have a look at her best performances which won our hearts with the nuanced expression of complex and emotional characters

As the charismatic and talented Kriti Kharbanda celebrates her birthday today, it’s the perfect time to reflect on some of her most memorable roles that have made a lasting impression. From romantic dramas to comedy blockbusters, Kriti has displayed remarkable versatility and charm across genres. Here are five standout performances where she truly won our hearts:

1. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017)

In this romantic drama, Kriti portrayed Aarti, a determined and ambitious woman navigating societal expectations and personal dilemmas, opposite Rajkummar Rao’s Sattu. Her journey from an optimistic bride-to-be to an independent woman struck a chord with audiences, highlighting Kriti’s talent for bringing depth and emotional nuance to her characters.

2. Taish (2020)

Kriti’s role as Aarfa Khan in the intense thriller 'Taish' showcased her range as an actress. Caught in a tangled web of revenge and family drama, Aarfa’s character was infused with emotional complexity through Kriti’s subtle and gripping performance. This film holds a special place for Kriti, as it shares its release anniversary with her birthday.

3. Karwaan (2018)

In the heartwarming road-trip film 'Karwaan', Kriti made an extended cameo as Rumana Salim, Dulquer Salmaan’s ex-girlfriend. Though brief, her role was impactful, with critics praising it as one of her finest performances. Kriti’s natural charm and screen presence made Rumana an unforgettable part of this beautifully crafted story.

4. Housefull 4 (2019)

In the comedy blockbuster 'Housefull 4', Kriti showcased her impeccable comedic timing, playing dual roles as Rajkumari Meena and Neha. Effortlessly balancing humor and elegance, she added to the film’s entertainment value. Her ability to switch between the regal princess Meena and the modern, relatable Neha demonstrated her flair for comedy and character versatility.

5. 14 Phere (2021)

In '14 Phere', Kriti played Aditi, a modern woman juggling love and familial expectations. Her on-screen chemistry with Vikrant Massey and portrayal of Aditi’s resilience and vulnerability resonated with audiences, making it one of her standout performances.

Kriti Kharbanda’s journey in the film industry has been marked by diverse roles and memorable performances. Up next, she will be seen in 'Risky Romeo' alongside Sunny Singh and an untitled project with Rana Daggubati, promising more exciting chapters in her career. As she continues to embrace new challenges and captivate audiences, we eagerly await what she brings to the screen next.