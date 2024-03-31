Kriti Kharbanda resumes work after wedding with Pulkit Samrat, keeps fans guessing about her next film

Kriti Kharbanda took to social media to share that she has resumed work. She gave a sneak-peek into her upcoming project and left fans guessing

After captivating everyone with her fairytale wedding to Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda is wasting no time getting back into the swing of things. The Bollywood actress recently teased her fans with a glimpse into her upcoming project, sending the internet into a frenzy.

In a post that got tongues wagging, Kriti shared a snapshot of what appears to be a blank script. With nothing but empty lines, the image left her followers speculating about her next big screen venture.

While details about the project remain tightly under wraps, one thing's for sure – Kriti Kharbanda is back in action and ready to dazzle audiences once again. With her talent and charm, there's no doubt that whatever she has in store will be worth the wait. Fans can't wait to see what magic she'll bring to the screen next!

Pulkit and Kriti's wedding:

Pulkit and Kriti, who have been dating each other for a couple of years now, tied the knot at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range. Their marriage ceremony took place earlier this month. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi, and since their families reside in the NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue.

Kriti has been sharing pictures from their wedding festivities and rituals on social media. She recently shared a picture of Pulkit doing his 'pehli rasoi' that is traditionally performed by women. While sharing the series of pictures, Kriti called Pulkit a green flag and wrote, “Okay, so something major happened yesterday, and I fell in love all over again. I didn’t think this was possible, but yet, it happened :). Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realized he’s making halwa. I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, 'halwa bana raha hoon, it’s my pehli rasoi.' I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, 'that’s so silly, we’ve both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship. You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I’ll cook for our family here in Bangalore. Simple!'”

The actress further wrote, “He used the word simple. Yes. So casually he changed everything around and used the word simple. And in all honesty it was. It was that simple. @pulkitsamrat you are the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Thank you for showing me that you’re the best decision I’ve ever made. Tu sabr ka phal hai baby, sabse meetha! Thu Thu Thu. P.S. the pictures aren’t so great coz I was too blurry visually from being supremely emo, but really wanted to share this with the world.”

