Kriti Sanon covered her face with a mask and opted for a casual look with a leather jacket and flared jeans. Meanwhile, Kabir Bahia kept it simple in a black ensemble

Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia? Rumoured lovebirds in Delhi to meet parents - watch video x 00:00

According to reports they are in the national capital to meet parents amid speculations around their wedding.

Who is Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism, as per his LinkedIn bio. He studied at the Regent's University London where he specialised in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services. Kabir completed his initial education at Millfield School in England.

He is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who owns Southall Travel, a leading travel agency based in the UK. Reportedly, Kabir was born in 1999 and Kriti in 1990, making the latter nine years older than him. Reportedly, Kabir and Kriti were introduced by the latter's sister Nupur Sanon. He was also on her birthday vacation in Greece.

Kabir is a sports enthusiast and is well-connected with Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni, Krunal, and Hardik Pandya.

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's 'Tere Ishk Mein'. Set to go on floors in 2025, it is a spiritual successor to the world of Raanjhanaa, delving deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict. The film will be released in theatres on November 28.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has announced the sequel of 'Bhediya' starrer Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead role. As per the announcement, 'Bhediya 2' will be released on August 14, 2026. The first installment showed Varun and Kriti as werewolves. It is not known how Kriti will reprise her role since in the first part she was believed to be dead.