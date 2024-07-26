Breaking News
Kriti Sanon Birthday 2024: Param Sundari’s 6 peppy dance numbers that will make you shake a leg

Updated on: 26 July,2024 07:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On Kriti Sanon's birthday, everyone will talk about her films, but we are here to give you a list of Param Sundari's top songs

In Pic: Kriti Sanon's peppy tracks

Kriti Sanon has always made us go wow with all her performances. The actress has given stellar performances through her acting, but that doesn't make her any less of a dancer. Kriti has delivered some of the best dance performances in a few peppy tracks from her movies. On Kriti Sanon's birthday, everyone will talk about her films, but we are here to give you a list of Param Sundari's top songs:


Param Sundari



The film that got Kriti her first National Award also gave her one of her best dance numbers, 'Param Sundari.' With an eye-catching hook step and a peppy soundtrack, Kriti made the world groove in her own way.


Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe

Kriti Sanon gave a cameo appearance in the 2018 blockbuster horror comedy Stree. Kriti left the audience mesmerized with her performance in the song 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' by Badshah, Nikhita Gandhi, and Sachin–Jigar.

Aira Gaira

Explaining someone's lover in a funny yet cute way, Kriti Sanon gave a sizzling performance when she made a cameo appearance in the stellar film Kalank. Tushar Joshi, Antara Mitra, Pritam Chakraborty, and Javed Ali's masterpiece is a peppy number that made the audience shake a leg.

Coca Cola Tu

In the film Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's sizzling chemistry stole hearts, and their peppy dance to the song 'Coca Cola Tu' was just like the cherry on the cake. This song has become a permanent addition to every playlist since its release.

Thumkeshwari

Recently, Kriti Sanon starred in the horror-comedy Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan. In the film, the song 'Thumkeshwari' made people do some thumkas. It was Kriti Sanon’s sizzling moves and jaw-dropping performance that made everyone go wow. The song, sung by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur, Ash King, and Divya Kumar, has the spark that made it even more catchy.

Manma Emotion Jaage

Yet another song from Kriti Sanon’s film that forced us to turn into a baraati was ‘Manma Emotion Jaage’ from the movie Dilwale. This was the first time Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon shared screen space. Manma Emotion Jaage is a peppy track and the song was sung by  Amit Mishra, Anushka Manchanda & Antara Mitra

