Varun Dhawan Birthday 2024: Upcoming films and series of the actor to watch out for

Varun Dhawan Birthday 2024: The actor turns a year older on April 24, 2024. Son of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, Varun marked his acting debut with the 2012 film 'Student Of The Year' directed by Karan Johar. Ever since he has starred in several films of different genres and has strived to prove his versatility as an actor. He was last seen in the film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor in 2023. The film that drew parallels to World War 2 was directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It was a direct-to-digital release and is available to stream on Prime Video.

Here are his upcoming projects:

Citadel: Honey Bunny-

This series created by Raj and DK of 'The Family Man' fame stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The show is an Indian adaptation of the international series, which was created by the Russo brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher are also part of the Indian Citadel world.

Bhediya 2:

Varun Dhawan had played a werewolf in this social drama that also stars Kriti Sanon. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film forms part of the same universe as Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree'. A year ago, Varun had annouced that he will be returning for Bhediya 2. The film will be released in 2025.

Baby John:

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the film 'Baby John'. It is being directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of the movie that will hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. Meanwhile, there are reports that the film may get pushed to July, however, there is no confirmation on that front.

Untitled film with Janhvi Kapoor:

After 'Bawaal', Janhvi and Varun will be reuniting for 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan who has also helmed the Dulhania franchise and 'Dhadak'. While the makers have not called it a part of the 'Dulhania' franchise, fans were not happy to see Alia Bhatt being replaced.

Stree 2:

Varun Dhawan will reportedly make a cameo appearance in his 'Bhediya' avatar in the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer.