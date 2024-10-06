Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon radiate timeless elegance in ethnic sarees at Navratri celebrations

Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon radiate timeless elegance in ethnic sarees at Navratri celebrations

Updated on: 06 October,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The actress on Friday attended Navratri celebrations hosted by Kalyanaram family, owners of the jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers

Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon radiate timeless elegance in ethnic sarees at Navratri celebrations

Pictures Courtesy/Instagram

Actors Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon recently attended Navratri celebrations in Kochi, where the two served timeless elegance in ethnic sarees. Kriti opted for Tarun Tahiliani's ensemble with aari and zardozi embroidery on hand-painted artwork. Accentuated with sequins, kundan and crystals, the saree was paired with a complementing blouse.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)



The 'Mimi' star accentuated her look with a choker necklace and a pink bindi. https://www.instagram.com/p/DAu0HVczqKI/?hl=en&img_index=1

On Saturday, Kriti took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself in a saree.

"This Heer loves her sarees," she captioned the post.

Katrina also dropped a couple of pictures in which she could be seen flaunting her love for sarees.

Interestingly, Katrina also wore the saree from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani. The Kashida saree was teamed up with a matching blouse, featuring tassel detailing on the hemlines of the sleeves.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

"Shubh Navratri," she captioned the post.

The actress on Friday attended Navratri celebrations hosted by Kalyanaram family, owners of the jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers.

Ajay Devgn, Naga Chaitanya, Rashmika Mandanna and Saif Ali Khan were also spotted at the Navratri bash. They all were dressed in traditional attire.

Ajay wore a light pink kurta with subtle embroidery. Saif Ali Khan exuded royalty in pleated dhoti paired with blue kurta.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga.Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in various ways. In North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, the Ramlila, a dramatic re-enactment of scenes from the Ramayana, is organised. The festival concludes with Vijayadashami, marked by the burning of King Ravana's effigies.

