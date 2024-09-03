Breaking News
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: West Bengal Assembly unanimously passes state anti-rape Bill
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month
Bandra Fair: Talks fail, renters left in the lurch
Mumbai: 1,811 Aarey stalls face uncertainty
Thane: Bhiwandi teens killed in hit-and-run accident
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kriti Sanon talks about being a producer for Do Patti working with Kanika Dhillon and more

Kriti Sanon talks about being a producer for ‘Do Patti’, working with Kanika Dhillon, and more

Updated on: 03 September,2024 08:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Following her roles earlier this year in hit movies like ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Crew’, Kriti Sanon is bringing her creative energy to 'Do Patti’ production

Kriti Sanon talks about being a producer for ‘Do Patti’, working with Kanika Dhillon, and more

Kriti Sanon Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Kriti Sanon talks about being a producer for ‘Do Patti’, working with Kanika Dhillon, and more
x
00:00

Kriti Sanon, riding high on her recent successes, is now venturing into the world of production with her upcoming film ‘Do Patti’. The actress, following her roles earlier this year in hit movies like ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Crew’ as a robot and an ambitious pilot respectively, is bringing her creative energy to Do Patti’s production, and her excitement for the project is palpable.


Kriti Sanon on becoming a producer



In a conversation, Kriti shared her motivation for stepping behind the camera. “The thought was in my head that I wanted to produce content and back it. I am a creative person. I am always excited about the script of projects. I am always excited about what is happening in scenes and not just my part in the film. When I was shooting for Mimi, I got so passionate about Mimi’s script. So, I decided back then that whenever I produce a film, I have to feel passionate about it.”


Kriti Sanon on collaborating with Kanika Dhillon

Kriti's journey into production began with a search for a deep, layered character to sink her teeth into. “After Mimi, I was looking for a deeper and layered character in a script for a very long time. During my search, I met Kanika Dhillon. I have always loved her writing. I think she writes quirkily. The characters in her scripts are very layered. And then I told her that I wanted to produce a film.” 

Discussing her collaboration with Kanika, Kriti added, “She had an idea. She asked me whether there was a subject/story I had in my head. I told her. After a month, she came back to me. She married my subject with her idea and created a story out of it. It connected with me immediately. And it is the first time I have been involved in a project right from scratch. I am creatively satisfied as a producer of Do Patti.”

Fans eagerly awaiting ‘Do Patti’ can look forward to a suspenseful and fresh narrative, highlighting Kriti Sanon’s expanding range as both an actress and a producer. The film is set to release on Netflix in 2024.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kriti sanon Entertainment News bollywood news entertaintment Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK