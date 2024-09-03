Following her roles earlier this year in hit movies like ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Crew’, Kriti Sanon is bringing her creative energy to 'Do Patti’ production

Kriti Sanon Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kriti Sanon talks about being a producer for ‘Do Patti’, working with Kanika Dhillon, and more x 00:00

Kriti Sanon, riding high on her recent successes, is now venturing into the world of production with her upcoming film ‘Do Patti’. The actress, following her roles earlier this year in hit movies like ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Crew’ as a robot and an ambitious pilot respectively, is bringing her creative energy to Do Patti’s production, and her excitement for the project is palpable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kriti Sanon on becoming a producer

In a conversation, Kriti shared her motivation for stepping behind the camera. “The thought was in my head that I wanted to produce content and back it. I am a creative person. I am always excited about the script of projects. I am always excited about what is happening in scenes and not just my part in the film. When I was shooting for Mimi, I got so passionate about Mimi’s script. So, I decided back then that whenever I produce a film, I have to feel passionate about it.”

Kriti Sanon on collaborating with Kanika Dhillon

Kriti's journey into production began with a search for a deep, layered character to sink her teeth into. “After Mimi, I was looking for a deeper and layered character in a script for a very long time. During my search, I met Kanika Dhillon. I have always loved her writing. I think she writes quirkily. The characters in her scripts are very layered. And then I told her that I wanted to produce a film.”

Discussing her collaboration with Kanika, Kriti added, “She had an idea. She asked me whether there was a subject/story I had in my head. I told her. After a month, she came back to me. She married my subject with her idea and created a story out of it. It connected with me immediately. And it is the first time I have been involved in a project right from scratch. I am creatively satisfied as a producer of Do Patti.”

Fans eagerly awaiting ‘Do Patti’ can look forward to a suspenseful and fresh narrative, highlighting Kriti Sanon’s expanding range as both an actress and a producer. The film is set to release on Netflix in 2024.