Kriti Sanon's royal look from her recent photoshoot. Pic/instagram

Listen to this article Kriti Sanon requests everyone to watch ‘Adipurush’, talks about importance of Ramayana x 00:00

Kriti Sanon, who is playing the character of Janaki in the upcoming film 'Adipurush', took to her social media to urge all adults to take their kids to watch the film. The actress shared a carousel of videos of little ones reciting the songs of the film and imitating its dialogues. Kriti also shared videos of adorable little girls, recreating Janaki's look and dialogues.

In the caption, she wrote, "As a child, the impact of visuals is a lot more than that of stories we hear. Our Visual memory is stronger and stays with us longer. I’m so happy that these lil ones and today’s generation is getting to watch Ramayana on the big screen. Ramayana is a very important part of our history, culture & values and we must pass this to every generation. #Adipurush releases tomorrow in theatres and I request you all to take your kids along to watch this film. Jai Siya Ram."

Ever since the trailer and poster of Adipurush have been released, netizens are mighty excited to witness Kriti’s portrayal of Janaki and have been flooding social media with their praising comments and love for the actress. Kriti is currently gearing up for the release of 'Adipurush', and for the character of 'Janaki' - a character which not many actors can boast of portraying.

‘Adipurush’ is a mythological film which will release on June 16. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. During a recent interaction with media, Kriti talked about her character in ‘Adipurush’ and said, “I feel we don't choose movies, movies and characters choose us. So we are extremely blessed that a movie like Adipurush chose us to tell this story and Janaki chose me. I feel really blessed, this is not just a film it's much more than that.” She also mentioned that her character in the film is rare and not many actors get to do.

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff starring ‘Heropanti’. Her journey so far in the showbiz is one for the books, for sure. Hailing from a small part of Delhi to now being counted amongst the leading actresses of the Indian film industry - Kriti's journey is an inspiration for aspiring actors. Her flexography is well-studded with a lot of remarkable roles that have always shown her growth as an actor.