Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article

Kriti Sanon feels honoured as she promoted gender equality: 'It's a huge honour and big responsibility'

Updated on: 02 September,2025 03:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Kriti Sanon has been named UNFPA India’s brand ambassador, taking on the responsibility to promote gender equality and women’s rights. She expressed her passion for using her influence to address issues like girl child education and gender-based violence

Kriti Sanon feels honoured as she promoted gender equality: 'It's a huge honour and big responsibility'

Picture Courtesy/Kriti Sanon's Instagram account

Kriti Sanon feels honoured as she promoted gender equality: 'It's a huge honour and big responsibility'
Actress Kriti Sanon has been appointed as the brand ambassador for UNFPA (The United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency). 

Elated about her new role, the Do Patti actress shared that she has always wanted to use her influence for a cause that is close to her heart.

During an exclusive chat with IANS, Kriti shared: "It is a huge honor and an equally big responsibility. I am very excited because I have always wished to use my voice and my influence for such a cause and initiate a change which is close to my heart, and I feel gender equality is one such issue that is extremely important and broad."


"The issue has a lot of aspects- whether you talk about girl child education, or gender based violence- a lot of work needs to be done, and I am glad I am able to assist UNFPA in this journey," she added.

During her two-year engagement with UNFPA India, Kriti will be a part of a series of impactful activities aimed at furthering the cause, including field visits to UNFPA programme sites. The 'Mimi' actress will also raise awareness through campaigns and opinion pieces, and join UNFPA events and advocacy efforts both nationally and internationally.

On the professional front, Kriti will next grace the screen in Aanand L Rai's highly discussed Tere Ishk Mein, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush for the first time.

As the team wrapped up the shoot for the drama back in July, Kriti penned on her Instagram: "And its a wrap on Tere Ishk Mein !! Love wrapped in Anand Rai style drama and intensity!! After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules..Another beautiful journey comes to an end.. but this one has given me memories and equations that will last forever!!."

Lauding her co-star, she added: "dhanushkraja you are one of the finest and most intelligent actors I have worked with!!! Such a pleasure doing scenes with you my friend! Here’s to many more together!! stay amazing and stay in touch!!"

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

