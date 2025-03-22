Kriti Sanon spent her weekend relaxing. Taking to Instagram, the 'Mimi' star shared a couple of pictures from her off day

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kriti Sanon shares pictures from her well-earned break x 00:00

Actor Kriti Sanon spent a relaxing Friday. Taking to Instagram, the 'Mimi' star shared a couple of pictures from her off day. The images show Kriti chilling in her pyjamas. She also spent some quality time with her close friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A proper OFF day after more than a month..Slept without an alarm Lazed in the bed Soaked some sun Some self care.. And some catching up with a bff who came over as I refused to wear anything but my PJs today!! Ab kal ke liye 5:30am ka alarm lagao (With 3 snoozes ) Chalo goodnight," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti is currently busy shooting for 'Tere Ishk Mein', which also features Dhanush in the lead role. Recently, at IIFA 2025, Kriti expressed her happiness on being a part of the film. She said, "It's a beautiful film--something I haven't done before. Love stories are my favourite genre, and Anand sir does them so well and uniquely. Working with Dhanush for the first time is also very exciting."

Last year, while announcing the film on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary, Aanand L Rai said in a statement, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush. 'Raanjhanaa' holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming."Rai also dropped an intriguing promo for the film.

The video has Dhanush running in dark alleys with a Molotov cocktail in his hand. At the end of his monologue, he says, "Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time it was Kundan, he agreed. But how will you stop Shankar this time?)" Dhanush also expressed excitement about the film."Har har Mahadev... My next Hindi film," he tweeted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever