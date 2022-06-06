Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2022 08:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a sweet note of gratitude as she captioned it, "Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith!"

Kriti Sanon: It has taken me eight years to get my first Best Actress award

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Kriti Sanon


At the recently concluded IIFA 2022 held at Abu Dhabi, Kriti Sanon won her first Best Actress award for her performance in last year's 'Mimi'. Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a sweet note of gratitude as she captioned it, "Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith!"

The actress added, "It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I’m so happy that I received my first for #Mimi - a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!"




 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)


kriti sanon Mimi IIFA 2022 bollywood news Entertainment News

