Kriti Sanon's sweet interaction with little girl at 'Do Patti' trailer launch wins hearts

Kriti Sanon's fans love her for impeccable style and acting talent and she never misses a chance to win their hearts with her kind gesture. On Monday, Kriti once again grabbed the attention because of her sweet behaviour with her little fan. During the trailer launch of 'Do Patti' in Mumbai, several kids were seen shouting her name and she also responded to them with generosity. She met a girl who came to see her favourite actress with a picture of her.

Kriti hugged her on stage and took the gift from her. Actresses Kajol and Kriti Sanon are now all set to share screen space in Netflix's thriller 'Do Patti'. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, will be released on Netflix on October 25. On Monday, the team of 'Do Patti' unveiled the film's trailer at an event in Mumbai. The trailer shows Kajol in cop avatar and Kriti Sanon in a double role.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Kriti, who will be seen in a dual role, in a press note shared, "Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it." 'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti.

