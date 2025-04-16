Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder case: Gangless gangster
Mumbai: Long wait to use Andheri’s full Gokhale bridge finally ends!
Palghar: Pregnant woman body slams thief who tried to rob her home
Mumbai: Speeding van rams divider on Eastern Freeway; two dead
Mumbai: People power keeps Elphinstone bridge still standing
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kritika Kamra onboards Peepli Live director Anusha Rizvis next

Kritika Kamra onboards Peepli Live director Anusha Rizvi's next

Updated on: 16 April,2025 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Gyaarah Gyaarah actor Kritika Kamra roped in for director Anusha Rizvi’s next, centred on 10 women in a Delhi-based family

Kritika Kamra onboards Peepli Live director Anusha Rizvi's next

Kritika Kamra and Anusha Rizvi

Listen to this article
Kritika Kamra onboards Peepli Live director Anusha Rizvi's next
x
00:00

In February, mid-day had reported that Anusha Rizvi, who had helmed the acclaimed Peepli Live (2010), is ready to call action on her second directorial venture after 15 years (Capturing the cash crisis and the chaos, Feb 4). Now, we’ve learnt that Kritika Kamra has been signed on for the yet-untitled venture. She is the latest addition to the cast that includes Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary. 


The film, backed by Jio Studios, tells the story of one day from the lens of 10 women in a Delhi-based family. With a true event serving as its starting point, the situational comedy chronicles how the incident changes the dynamics among the women. The cast has already begun workshops in the capital. A source from the production house reveals, “The narrative is both powerful and timely. Anusha, who displayed her knack for satire with Peepli Live, will bring her biting humour to the story.  The unit will begin filming this week in Delhi.” Rizvi’s movie comes as a notable addition to Kamra’s filmography, which includes Bheed (2023) and Gyaarah Gyaarah (2024). She also has the Netflix series, Saare Jahan Se Accha, on the anvil.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kritika kamra Bheed bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK