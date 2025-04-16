Gyaarah Gyaarah actor Kritika Kamra roped in for director Anusha Rizvi’s next, centred on 10 women in a Delhi-based family

Kritika Kamra and Anusha Rizvi

Listen to this article Kritika Kamra onboards Peepli Live director Anusha Rizvi's next x 00:00

In February, mid-day had reported that Anusha Rizvi, who had helmed the acclaimed Peepli Live (2010), is ready to call action on her second directorial venture after 15 years (Capturing the cash crisis and the chaos, Feb 4). Now, we’ve learnt that Kritika Kamra has been signed on for the yet-untitled venture. She is the latest addition to the cast that includes Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, backed by Jio Studios, tells the story of one day from the lens of 10 women in a Delhi-based family. With a true event serving as its starting point, the situational comedy chronicles how the incident changes the dynamics among the women. The cast has already begun workshops in the capital. A source from the production house reveals, “The narrative is both powerful and timely. Anusha, who displayed her knack for satire with Peepli Live, will bring her biting humour to the story. The unit will begin filming this week in Delhi.” Rizvi’s movie comes as a notable addition to Kamra’s filmography, which includes Bheed (2023) and Gyaarah Gyaarah (2024). She also has the Netflix series, Saare Jahan Se Accha, on the anvil.