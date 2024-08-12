The Delhi HC had restrained the use of Jackie Shroff's nickname and personality trait for commercial use without permission. However, there is one person who is exempted from the court order

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff has his own trademark style; the way the actor meets, talks, and walks has its own fan base. In May this year, the actor moved Delhi High Court to seek protection of his personality and publicity rights. The suit was filed against various entities using his name, photographs, voice, and the word "Bhidu" without his consent. The court ruling came in his favour such that no one is allowed to use this name or personality in public for commercial purpose. However, it seems there is an exception to the case and it is none other than comedian Krushna Abhishek.

Krushna Abhishek is an actor and comedian who is known for impersonating several stars on television. Among his popular impersonations include that of Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff. Krushna who is a regular on The Great Indian Kapil Show regularly portrays different characters. Recently, when Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie appeared on Laughter Chefs as part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' promotions, Krushna impersonated Jackie and had everyone in splits. Take a look at the video:

Krushna revealed during a conversation with IndiaToday.in that he is the only one who is allowed to impersonate Jackie Shroff on television even after the court order ruling.

Krushna revealed that he has permission from Jackie to impersonate him and the senior actor loves his performance as 'Jaggu Dada'. Not just him, but even Shroff's son Tiger enjoys Krushna's performance.

"I am also a part of Welcome To The Jungle, where dada (Jackie Shroff) is playing the villain. We had such a good time on the set. During breaks, he would even ask me to show him videos of my performance as him. He really enjoys it," Krushna shared.

The Delhi High Court has barred entities from using Jackie Shroff’s name, including the nicknames “Jackie” and “Jaggu Dadda,” as well as his voice and images for commercial purposes without authorisation.

This is not the first time when an actor has moved to court and has asked for restraint on the unauthorized use of their personality for commercial gain. Earlier, Anil Kapoor's personality or name was barred from use of commercial purposes. In the year 2022, Amitabh Bachchan also moved the Delhi HC against the illegal use of his voice and image.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff was recently seen in the blockbuster "Jailer" alongside Rajinikanth and Mohanlal. He will be next seen in 'Baby John' starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.