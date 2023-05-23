Kunal Kemmu Birthday 2023: 5 must-watch comedy films of actor

On the occasion of Kunal Kemmu's 40th birthday, here is a list of his five must-watch comedy films

Over the years, Kunal Kemmu has skillfully created a space for himself in the film industry. Although he performs well in all types of movies, fans have eagerly awaited his comedic performances. Kunal's performance in this movie has won the hearts of the audience. Similarly, Kunal has previously played remarkable roles in comedies that remain popular among movie buffs.

On the occasion of his 40th birthday, here is a list of his five must-watch comedy films.

Dhol (2007)

Kunal portrays a slothful character in Dhol, which was released in 2007, who seeks to avoid strenuous work to earn a livelihood. To achieve his goal, he chooses to wed a wealthy woman. In the role of Goti, he provides several amusing and entertaining comic scenes.

Golmaal Series

Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again (2017)

Kunal Kemmu's exceptional work in the Golmaal Series has earned him high regard. He portrays Laxman, a man who earns a living by deceiving others. His ability to effortlessly inject humour into his dialogue with clever one-liners is a treat to watch. Following the success of 'Golmaal 3,' Kemmu carried on his top-notch acting in 'Golmaal Again,' which also received critical acclaim. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Go Goa Gone (2013)

The film Go Goa Gone, directed by Raj and DK, is a zombie action comedy featuring an actor with superb comedic timing. The storyline portrays the character being marooned in Goa and pursued by zombies following a party. It is highly recommended to watch, as Kunal Kemmu's hilarious behaviour in the movie will undoubtedly leave viewers in stitches.

Lootcase (2020)

Lootcase is a comic drama that follows the story of a regular man named Kunal, whose life takes a turn for the better when he discovers a suitcase packed with money. The delightful banter in the movie adds to the amusement, keeping the viewers engaged throughout.

Kanjoos Makhichoos (2023)

Kunal Kemmu portrays the patriarch role, and Shweta Tripathi embodies the character of the wife with an affected Lucknowi dialect. They belong to a middle-class household that scrutinises every expense. Though the movie strikes a chord in certain aspects, does it leave an enduring emotional impact like other films of its kind? Discover for yourself.

Apart from these movies, you should also watch his OTT comedy-drama series 'Pop Kaun?' with the cast of Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, the late actor Satish Kaushik, Nupur Sanon, and Jamie Lever.

