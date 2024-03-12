Kunal Kemmu turns director with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. The film sees the characters go on a trip to Goa. The first time director speaks about shooting in the state

Kunal Kemmu

Listen to this article Kunal Kemmu on shooting 'Madgaon Express' in Goa: It is the most relatable place x 00:00

'Madgaon Express' produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment is the hugely awaited film of the year. The buzz among the audience is palpable as the trailer and the songs got a massive response from every corner. While the film is generating extremely high buzz among the audiences, they are eager to watch the magic and fun banter of the talented cast of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary on-screen.

Besides this, the one thing that has piqued the masses' interest is that the film is set in Goa. As seen in the trailer, the makers embark the audiences on a trip to Goa led by the lead cast of the film. Recently, debutant director Kunal Kemmu opened up about choosing Goa as the backdrop and also shared his experience shooting in Goa. The filmmaker said, "I love Goa, I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches and it kind of resonates. Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years"

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement from Kunal Kemmu clearly shows how the makers have worked on every aspect of the film and also explained the reason behind Goa being the apt location for the film. The film, helmed by Kunal Kemmu, promises a madly entertaining ride with the essence of friendship and laughter and is scheduled for release in cinemas on March 22nd, 2024.

Joining the stellar cast are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam injecting even more magic and humor into this multiverse of madness. With its mix of humor, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.