Kussh S Sinha’s directorial debut starring Sonakshi Sinha, ‘Nikita Roy and Book of Darkness’ goes on floors in London

Updated on: 22 August,2022 09:02 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The edge-of-the-seat movie will be filmed over 40 days

Sonakshi Sinha/PR image


Sonakshi Sinha kicked off the shoot of her upcoming thriller, ‘Nikita Roy and Book of Darkness’ in London recently. Her brother Kussh S Sinha is making his directorial debut with this film and it also marks the first collaboration for the big screen for the siblings.


The edge-of-the-seat movie will be filmed over 40 days with Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar. Meanwhile, the first location where the crew filmed was Watford. Now, the crew is all set move base and shoot at a couple of scenic locations in the country. 

Talking about flagging off the shoot, Sonakshi says, “I could barely wait for this day. My brother Kussh is finally helming his first film as a director. It’s a day of great joy and pride for all of us in the family. I’m also excited about the fact that he’s directing me in a film that both of us have loved in our individual capacities. We’ve waited a long time to find something that clicks with both of us and appeals to both our sensibilities as creative people. Finally, the day is here when we’re kick-starting a journey that will stretch into many more films that will be fruitful for everyone involved.”


‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ is produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films and Dinesh Gupta of Murliwale Pictures.The film’s directed by Kussh S Sinha, stars Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar and is expected to release in 2023.

